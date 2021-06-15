Arlys Marcile (Ness) Janke, 83, of Lead, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Deadwood Hospital on June 5, 2021.
Arlys was born in Erskine, Minn., on June 8, 1937, to Carl B Ness and Lenora (Moren) Ness. She was baptized in the Lutheran Church. At an early age they moved to Gilly, N.D., then to Honeyford, N.D., eventually arriving in Arvilla, N.D. She married Alvin Janke on Oct. 14, 1956, in Mekinock, N.D. They moved to Lead, with their young family that grew to be five children. She worked on and off outside the house over the years, but what she enjoyed most was raising her children and eventually spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arlys was a part of the VFW Auxiliary. She also volunteered at the free store in Lead. She worked at several places in Deadwood over the years including the parking ramp, Mt Moriah cemetery, Lucky Miners, and the 76 Restaurant. No matter where she was, she was always cracking a joke, making someone smile. Living her life in such a positive, loving way with a heart of gold.
Arlys is survived by her daughters Donna Coons (John Hopkins) of Rapid City, Elaine (Spike) Reller of Lead, son Allen (Wendy) Janke of Lead, brother Carlyle Ness of Arvilla, N.D., sister Ranee (Floyd) Lawson of Fargo, N.D., nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Alvin Janke, son Harold Janke, daughter Jolene Daiker, brother Duane Ness, sister Clarice Ness, and her parents Carl and Lenora Ness.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Inurnment will follow in the family lot in Oak Ridge Cemetery at Deadwood.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
