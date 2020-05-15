Arlyce Sloan, 86, of Belle Fourche, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche.
Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Black Hills National Cemetery. Friends may view a video tribute and leave condolences online at funeralhomeofthenorthernhills.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arlyce is survived by her sons, Charles (Nancy) of Piedmont, Daniel (Rose) of Portland, Ore.; daughters, Pamela (Herbert) Pirkey of Edgewood, N.M., Ferne (Harvey) Tellinghuisen of Lakeside Calif., Charlotte (Duane) Engelstad of Fairfield, Idaho.
