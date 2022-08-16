Ardith F. ‘Ardee’ Swisher

Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Ardith F. Swisher, 91, formerly of Kadoka, joined her husband and soulmate, Lowell (L.P.) Swisher in their heavenly home on August 13.

Ardith Fischer, called Ardee by those who knew and loved her, was born on August 8, 1931, to Esther and Vernor Fischer in Wakefield, Nebraska. She grew up with an older sister, Ruth; two younger sisters, Doris and Kathy; and one younger brother, Carl. She always spoke of her childhood fondly, and described her home as one filled with lots of love and laughter.

