Ardella Hunke, 83, of Spearfish, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Garden Hills Assisted Living in Spearfish.
She is survived by her husband Lowell Hunke, son Kevin Von Hunke, daughter Dawn Hunke, brother James Hanson and grandson Samuel Flaagan.
Ardella was born on Aug. 11, 1938, in Dickinson, N.D., to Edwin and Rose Hanson. She attended school in Dickinson. In 1958, she married Lowell. They then made Mandan, N.D., their home where they lived until 2003. Then they retired and moved to their forest property in Higgins Gulch at the west edge of Spearfish.
Ardella loved animals. She always had a couple of house pets in her home. She fed and sheltered any feral cat that come around her home.
Interment will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery, Spearfish.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
