Anzley ‘Dean’ Walker, 89

Family and friends are sad to say goodbye to Anzley “Dean” Walker, who passed away on Feb. 25, 2021. He was born on Aug. 11, 1931, in Belle Fourche. Dean was predeceased by his parents, Anzley Meltiah Walker and Rose Helen Walker, long-time Harding County, S.D., residents who lived and worked on their family ranch, with their two children, Dean and his sister Donna Rose. Dean married Barbara Herman in October 1951, at which time Barbara left the city to become a ranch wife on the Walker Harding County ranch. After his father’s death in December 1951, Dean and Barbara assumed responsibility for the family ranch. Dean and Barbara have three children, daughters Peg, Pam, and Trish. The family lived on the Walker ranch until 1972, at which time the ranch was sold and they began the transition to the Spearfish area. Dean and Barbara ultimately purchased The Charles Apartments, which they owned until 1998. At the Charles Apartments, their door was always open to people and friends. Many who arrived as tenants left touched by Dean and Barbe in a significant way. In 1998, Barbe and Dean retired and were able to take a few trips as they continued to enjoy life, family and friends.
When thinking of Dean, these things come to mind:
• He was a hard worker on the ranch and at the apartments, where his efforts always included painstaking attention to detail at anything he put his attention to.
• He loved chocolate, so that made him a perfect partner for Barbe.
• Dean was great at fixing things, and he was able to learn how to do just about anything that needed to be done on the ranch and at the Charles Apartments. He was talented at wood work, which included building medicine cabinets for the apartments and family.
• He enjoyed reading and played bridge with Barbe and friends for many years.
• Dean was artistic and, during the last few months, started to draw animals as a hobby. His sister, Donna, says Dean was able to draw horses really well when he was younger, which she envied as she didn’t feel like she was able to draw horses as well as he could.
In 2010, Dean and Barbara moved to a retirement community in San Marcos, California to be closer to daughter, Peg Casarez, where Barbe and Dean enjoyed many activities and functions until about mid 2012. After that, Barbe began to experience more and more health issues, all the while Dean persevered in caring for her until Barbe passed away in January 2015. Their 63-year-long marriage is reflective of staying the course and standing strong through the good years and the bad years, in sickness and in health. In October, 2018, Dean moved to Brookdale Senior Living in Tracy, Calif., when daughter Peg and husband Dennis moved to Northern California to be closer to their three children, who were all living in Tracy at that time. He was on the Brookdale Residents’ Council for a year and enjoyed reading and getting himself around on his electric wheelchair. His sister, Donna, made numerous trips to visit Dean while he was in San Marcos and Tracy, always bringing him his favorite soups and other goodies and sending him unending notes and gifts in the mail. While it was a disappointment for family to try and deal with personal visiting restrictions during the covid pandemic, many were able to continue to connect with Dean via FaceTime and Peg was able to begin weekly short but in-person visits for the last few months.
Dean slipped away in the morning of Feb. 25, 2021, after many years of struggle with a number of challenging health issues. He is survived by and leaves behind a loving family legacy in daughter Peg Casarez [husband Dennis] of Manteca, Calif.; daughter Pam Freed (husband Gary) of Denver, Colo.; daughter Trish Walker of Denver, Colo.; Tom Beytien, who spent many summers on the ranch as a young man and who lived and worked on the ranch for a few years during college and after his military service (wife Collette) of Defiance, Iowa; three grandchildren: Josh Johnsrud (wife Emily) of Wichita, Kan.; Jessica Kuspa (husband Kaeleff) of Tracy, Calif.; Erik Casarez (wife Rebecca) of Tucson, Ariz.; and 13 great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his beloved sister, Donna Rose Banning, of Orange, California.
Dean and Barbara Walker had one gift that stood out from their many accomplishments: They valued people and forged many life-long friendships and relationships. Dean will be missed.
