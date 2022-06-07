Anna Mae Kimball, 90

Anna Mae Kimball (Boeckman) passed away peacefully on June 21, 2021, in her apartment at the Edgewood Vista Memory Unit in Duluth, Minn., at age 90. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Chester (Bob), her son Ronald Joseph, and her sister Kathleen Devries. She is survived by sons Dick (Marcia), Larry (Genell), Brad (Sharie) and Chuck (Mary); 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Anna Mae was born in Murdo, S.D., on 2/15/1931. She grew up in Belvidere, S.D., with mother Mary and sister Kate surrounded by family and love. As teenagers, the sisters took jobs as overnight telephone operators. She then met Bob, the love of her life and were married on July 7, 1951, in Belvedere. They were soon blessed with three sons. In 1957 they moved to Lead, where they were blessed with two more sons. In the fall of 1969, with five active boys aged 5 to 17, Anna Mae enrolled in BHSC in Spearfish, graduating in 1973 with a BA in education. In 1974 the family moved to Duluth, Minn. Anna Mae went back to the switchboard as an operator in the Duluth Federal Building. When the switchboard was automated she took a position with the USFS booking Boundary Water reservations. In 1993, Anna Mae and Bob retired, spending the next seven years as snowbirds in Mesa, Ariz., where they found new friends, crafts and parades. When back in Minnesota, Anna Mae filled her days with crafts and reading, especially magazines and cookbooks. Through the years, holiday gatherings at their house were filled with good food and an embarrassment of treats, including cakes, pies and candies. Between holidays she made animal quilts for grandkids, crocheted Sesame Street and Strawberry Shortcake dolls, and tatted doilies and hot pads.
Her memory will live on in her many gifts still in use every day.
Anna Mae will be reunited with Bob and Ron on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at noon, at the Mountain Lawn Cemetery near Lead, with an informal reception at Jacob’s Brewhouse in Deadwood to follow. All are welcome to attend these events. Bring a memory to share, as we will encourage everyone to contribute.
