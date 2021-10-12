Anna L. (Olson) Steinmeyer, 91, of Spearfish, passed peacefully into eternal life on October 8, 2021. after a fall at home and a short stay in Pathways Hospice in Loveland, Colo.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband Richard, son Douglas, her parents, four brothers, and two sisters. She is survived by her sister Pat Marlatt, her children James and Chris Steinmeyer, William and Marilyn Steinmeyer, Susan and Bill Fox, eight grandchildren, three step-grandsons, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom meant the world to her!
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church in Whitewood with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery in Spearfish. A memorial service at 3 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Faith EPC Church in Loveland, Colo.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.