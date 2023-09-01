Anna Helen (Nelson) Sogge was born on October 17, 1927 in Mobridge, SD, to Tobias and Agnes (Carlson) Nelson. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mobridge. When she was 14 years old, the family suffered the accidental death of her father. She and brother Palmer became adults at an early age, taking care of the farm and the family. She attended elementary school at Grant School and high school at Glenham High School. She then obtained a teaching certificate from Northern State Teacher’s College in Aberdeen, SD. She was teaching in country schools until she met and married Robert “John” Sogge in 1954. Daughter Laura was born while they lived in the Mobridge area. The family did a short stay in Sioux Falls prior to moving to Whitewood for a couple of years. Membership at Immanuel Lutheran Church started during this time and continued for the rest of her life. After son, Dale, was born, the family moved to a farm near Fruitdale, SD. During the ten years of farming, Anna raised chickens and milked cows to keep the growing family in good condition. Neil and the twins— Agnes and Keith, were born within the next few years. Anna was a 4-H leader and a Sunday School teacher during these busy days. In 1969, the family moved to Spearfish where Anna resided for the next 54 years.
During that time, she was busy raising a family, attending Ruth Circle at Our Savior’s Lutheran and church at Whitewood. She was an avid sewer, making many quilt tops with the “Sewing Ladies” at Our Savior’s Lutheran in Spearfish and making school bags for mission projects. After the children left home, she and John did some traveling, including a trip to England to meet her pen-pal Rosemary. She was also highly involved with John’s carving club and the carving museum. John died in 2007 and she resumed her birth name of “Anna” after being called “Ann” for 52 years. She engaged in a gratitude discipline which became a habit. She enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles and seemed to have an intuitive gift when playing card games, she professed to not understand. We called it the “Nelson percentage.” Anna was able to live in the family home until 2021. She then moved to Sandstone Assisted Living. Anna died on August 21at the age of 95 years.
