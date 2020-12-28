Ann Elizabeth Tudor Oldenkamp, 71, of Spearfish, and Casey Key, Fla. passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Sunday, Dec. 20 at home in Spearfish.
Ann was born May 26, 1949, in Bismarck, N.D., to Dr. Robert B. Tudor and Mrs. June Tudor. She had an active childhood in Bismarck, where she excelled at tennis and won the North Dakota State Singles Championship as a senior in high school. Ann attended the University of Colorado Boulder where she developed her life-long passion for skiing and continued on to pursue her specialized degree in Physical Therapy from Denver University. In 1985, she married Roger Oldenkamp with whom she would welcome two girls, Emily and Katherine.
Ann was a devout and life-long Episcopalian. Her greatest joys in life included playing and watching tennis (especially Wimbledon), skiing, and any time spent around a swimming pool. Helping those in pain was her passion and she was dedicated to her patients and her work as a physical therapist. Above all else she loved her family, her cats, and sunset hour on Casey Key beach.
Ann is survived by her loving husband Roger (Spearfish, and Casey Key, Fla.), devoted children Emma (Jason) Bain of New York, N.Y., and Katherine Oldenkamp of Denver, Colo., granddaughter Annie Bain of New York, N.Y., step children Kristyn (Darrell) Nelson of Saint Cloud, Minn., and Tim (Sara) Oldenkamp of Alexandria, Minn., and their adoring children, brothers Thomas (Sharon) Tudor of Bismarck, N.D., and Richard (Liz) Tudor of Saint Louis, Mo., as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother June Tudor and father, Dr. Robert B. Tudor.
A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Western Hills Humane society in Ann’s honor.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
