Anita Louise Steinback Weikel, 83, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of John David Weikel, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, at 11:30 am. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:30 am. Her Graveside Service, for immediate family, will be held Monday, July 17, 2023, in the Beaufort National Cemetery, at 11:00 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway.
Anita was born February 28, 1940 in Lead, South Dakota, a daughter of the late E. Theodore Steinback and the late Edith Blanche Hoffman Steinback. She is preceded in death by her brother, Russell Steinback. She graduated from Lead HS and South Dakota State University with a BA in English and Journalism. She taught as a high school English teacher for 10 years in Iowa and Nebraska. She began her journey as a loving wife in 1966 and a devoted mother in 1969. Anita served and sang as a Second Soprano in the National Christian Choir from 1993-2000 in Washington, D.C. Her passion for licorice, taffy, and birds were only exceeded by her love of God, church, family, nature, travel, and music.
Along with her husband of 57 years, Anita is survived by her son, Kent Weikel; her daughters, Karen Weikel and Susan Weikel Arrington; Son-in-law, Paul G Arrington, and Daughter-in-law, Heather M Weikel; Granddaugthers, Hali K Arrington and Alyssa M Weikel and Grandsons, Patrick J. Weikel and Logan H Arrington-All of Charleston, SC; Brother, Paul Steinback and Sister-in-law, Bonita Steinback; neice, Heather Steinback and nephews, Ryan Steinback and wife, Nikki, all of Rapid City, SD and nephew, Wade Steinback and wife, Katie, of Pensacola, Florida.
