Angie (Hofer) Brown, 42, of Spearfish, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after a tenacious battle with cancer for more than a decade.
Angie was born in Huron, S.D., and later moved to Brookings for her middle and high school years. She was a basketball center for the Brookings Bobcats, where she developed her lifelong love of sports. She graduated from Black Hills State University in 2001, and found careers in management with ProBuild and Diversified Construction. Angie married Chris Brown (Baker, Mont.) in September 2006, and their first daughter, Danika was born the next year. Jocelyn followed three years after that, and their joyful family was complete.
Angie lived her life with passion and vitality. She loved nothing more than watching her daughters play sports and was a permanent fixture on the sidelines. Along with her family, she cherished the moments they were able to spend camping and fishing. She was the family’s best fisherman! Angie loved vacations with family and friends and was always right at home on a sunny beach with a tropical drink. Angie enjoyed all sports and was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and the Green Bay Packers. She was a competitive card and games player and enjoyed many hours around the table with family and friends.
Angie is survived by her husband, Chris, beloved daughters, Danika (14), Jocelyn (11), her parents Rod and Kathy Hofer of Spearfish, her sister Amber (Tim) Kastner of Minneapolis, her in-laws Bruce & Mardi Brown and Marty Zinda of Baker, Mont., numerous Hofer family relatives, Brown family siblings, and her many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, February 13, between 2-4 p.m. at the Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. All are welcome to wear sports apparel, as Angie would have wished. The funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Spearfish. Angie’s remains will be spread by her family at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
