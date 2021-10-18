Funeral services for Angeline Maki, 82 of Watford City, ND are at 11:00 A.M., Saturday October 23, 2021, at the Cross Point Church in Watford City. Interment will be in the Belden Finnish Cemetery, rural Belden, ND, under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City. Visitation will be Friday, October 22, 2021, from 12 PM to 5 PM at Fulkerson’s Memorial Chapel in Watford City, ND. The funeral will be live streamed on www.fulkerson.com and also on www.youtube.com/c/CrossPointChurchND. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. Angeline passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, in Bismarck, ND. Angeline Joyce Arndt was born at home in Brookbank township, the 4th child of 10, to Carl and Marie Arndt on August 29th, 1939. She was raised on the family farm where she attended country school through the eighth grade. She was married to William Richard Maki at her parent’s home on December 6th, 1954. They raised their family in the Stanley area. After many years of running Maki Upholstery she moved to Watford City in 1981 to continue work as a truck driver. Angie was a kind, hard working woman. She raised some very large vegetable and flower gardens. Canning and preserving her produce to feed family and friends as well as butchering 100 chickens in a day for several days to sell or feed her family. Processing deer, pork and anything else helped feed the many people who gathered around her table. While caring for her own children, she took in 5 of her sister’s children for many months following a tragic accident. Two nephews also lived with her for many years when they were small. She believed in family and did what it took to care for them. Over the years, she also took in other children to care for. She was an encourager and believed anyone could accomplish their dreams. She got her GED after all her children were grown. Her love of family led her to plan many family gatherings with great food and lots of pinochle playing. Her signature puffed wheat logs and potato salad were some of her family’s favorites. She was a collector of pretty things. She enjoyed ordering, opening and showing them off in her home. Her many candy dishes were filled with something for everyone’s taste. She was a very creative person and created many handmade items to share with others. Angie’s life was blessed with a loving family. On Monday, October 11th at age 82 she passed to her heavenly home surrounded by family. Blessed be her memory among us. Angie is survived by her sons; Roger (Mary Lynn) Maki of Watford City, ND, Rodney (Alberta) Maki of Gillette, WY, Mark (Beverly) Maki of Watford City, ND. And her daughters; Bonnie (Monte) Billadeau of Parshall, ND, Carla Folven of Sturgis, SD, Lori (Richard) Zimmiond of Sturgis, SD. 19 grandchildren and numerous great grands, 5 sisters and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, DaNae Zimmiond, great granddaughter Harper Gamache, brothers; Charles and Richard Arndt and sisters; Gloria Worley and Marily Bryant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.