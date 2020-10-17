Anette M. Jenkins of Spearfish, South Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the age of 103.
Anette grew up in Lead, South Dakota, with her parents, Alfred “Cap” and Ramona (Glick) Jenkins and her two brothers. She graduated from Lead High School and then furthered her formal education at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Anette celebrated her 103rd birthday on Sept., 23, 2020. Anette grew up during the Great Depression and when she graduated from high school jobs for women were extremely scarce. However, she sought and was offered a job on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Her position there for three years was the beginning of her Federal employee career. From Pine Ridge she worked in Rapid City, as well as Lincoln, Neb., and Salina, Kan.
From Salina, she moved to Washington D.C. and worked in D.C. until her retirement in 1977. Anette’s amazing career as a Federal employee spanned a remarkable 41 years! Anette’s hard work earned her a number of awards, including U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Superior Service Award “for creative leadership in improving career opportunities for women in soil and conservation.” She became an active member of several women’s organizations, including the Women’s Club of Arlington and the Federally Employed Women. She was also a member of the National Association of Federal Employees. After Anette’s retirement from Federal service, she traveled extensively. Two of her more interesting trips were to England and Scotland. However, when her mother’s health declined she moved back to South Dakota to be closer to her, settling in Spearfish. After her mother’s passing, Anette became an active member of the Senior Citizens Center, participating in the Senior Chorus and volunteering for many of the Center’s activities. She was also a volunteer in the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program, the Lead Country Club and All Angels Episcopal Church. Anette had a passion for playing bridge, and whether she was playing duplicate or regular bridge, she was a force to be reckoned with. It was impossible not to get swept up in Anette’s presence at a card table. It was this pastime where Anette met and fostered many special friendships.
Anette is survived by and will be lovingly missed by the following; nieces; Lynda (Tony) Shipley of Cincinnati, Ohio, Margaret (Harry) Rouse of Eatonton, Ga., Patricia Brons of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Carol (Joe) Bonder of Cincinnati, Ohio, nephews; Richard Jenkins of Kingwood, Texas, Robert (Terri) Jenkins of Missouri City, Texas and Tom Jenkins of Berlin, Ohio. She is also survived by great-nephews and great-nieces; Blake, Robyn, Amy, Justin, Brian, Mathew and John, and great, great nieces Quinn and Nicole, and great, great nephews Brooks, Bennett, Eil and Aidan. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Lloyd and William as well as their spouses.
Services are pending.
