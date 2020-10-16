Andrew Plen Johnson, 81, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. He was born on Oct. 1, 1939 in Deadwood. He was a resident of Casper, Wyo., but moved to Apple Valley, Calif., prior to his passing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joyce (Titus) Johnson and his three daughters, Kristi Eggers (Matt) of Gillette, Wyo., Jodi Rohrer of Tucson, Arizona and Teri Sweeney (Zane) of Apple Valley, Calif.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Andrew graduated from Lead, in 1957. He went on to Black Hills State and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1961 and earned his master’s degree in education administration from the University of Wyoming in 1969. He was a long-time educator/coach whom impacted many young men and women.
Andrew was very involved with the Casper Lions Club, Shiners, Masons and Elks.
Andrew’s passions were hunting, fishing, golfing, cribbage and watching the Wyoming Cowboys. He had a very kind heart and was the best husband, dad, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Casper Lions Club (Braille Trail): PO Box 182, Casper, Wyoming 82602.
