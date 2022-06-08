Andrew Edwin Friel, 61, of Spearfish, SD passed away of natural causes on May 29, 2022 at his home.
Andy was raised in Spearfish and made many lifelong friends, they were all his chosen family. He served in the US Navy for 20 years from 1983-2003 and was a veteran of the Gulf War. Andy was blessed with five children: Leila, Patricia, Rene, Max and Patrick. He is survived by his children, mother, Clara Mae Hlavinka and siblings; Jennifer Kirk, Paul Friel and Sam Friel.
We pray he is at peace.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.