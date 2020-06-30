Andrew Callesen “Cal” Thybo, 61, of Reva, died Saturday, June 27, 2020.
A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Besler’s Cadillac Ranch in St. Onge. Burial will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
