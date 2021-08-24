Andrew A. (Andy) Nord, 75.
Over 50 year member Local 417
Retired after 37 years in sprinkler trade.
Nord peacefully passed on Aug. 11, 2021 after a long struggle with dementia.Preceded in death by daughter Kelly; parents Eric and Emma (LeRoux) Nord; Sister Carol Foerster (Bud); Jerry Mattson. Survived by wife of 32 years Mary Anne (nee Kirchoff); Daughter Andrea Nord Montan (Gerry); Grandchildren Max (Alicia); Sarah (Tyler); and Emilie; sister Ramah Mattson; many nieces nephews and close friends; Blessed with care from Hospice and wonderful caregivers at The Estates of Roseville. Andy was a huge sports fan, NASCAR and drags, MSRA owning several classic cars. Loved to travel. Loved to hunt elk, antelope and deer. Snowmobiler at heart, modifying engines for racing and water skipping. Enjoyed motorcycling participating in the Sturgis Rally since 1985. Retired March 2002 relocated to Deadwood, running Strawberry BNB until 2007. Moving back to Minnesota August 2010 residing in Lindstrom. Andy was a prankster and loved socializing in general, if there were people it was a party. Great sense of humor. Andy will be missed by all. Celebration of life Sept. 10 from 5-8 p.m. at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, WBL. Memorial Mass Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at St Genevieve Church (old church) 1683 Sorel St., Centerville with visitation one hour before the Mass. Memorials preferred for Alzheimer’s and dementia research.
