Alvira Shear, 104, of Spearfish, went home to heaven at the age of 104 on Aug. 17, 2021, at the Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5-7 p.m. Friday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Hospice of the Northern Hills.
The funeral service will be broadcasted live online, on Alvira’s obituary page, located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Alvira is survived by her children: Bert (Bobbi) Shear of Pahrump, Nev., Bob Shear of Belle Fourche, Janet (Jim) Shevling of Spearfish, Jeral (Diane) Shear of Belle Fourche; 23 grandchiuldren; 31 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter in 1984; granddaughter, Cindy Shevling Myers; and nine siblings: Helen, Dorothy, Reno, Grant, Laverne, Verla, Geraldine, Leone, and Mayda.
