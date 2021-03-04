Alma J. Carlsten

Alma Jane Beug, of Sturgis, was born in rural Meade County, South Dakota on Nov. 3, 1924, to Alfred and Ethel Beug.
She had an older brother, Milo Beug and a younger sister, Arlo Beug Wilson. Alma was raised on her family’s homestead at Volunteer, SD. In 1942, she graduated from Sturgis High School. She attended Spearfish Teaching College and taught at a nearby country school until moving to Lafayette, Indiana to be with Fred Hartman after his return from Germany.
She married Fred G. Hartman in June of 1945 in Lafayette and had two children- Effie Johnson and Kurt Hartman. They moved to Kokomo, Ind., where she owned and successfully ran a business for 20 years.
In 1965, Alma and Fred divorced. Alma and the children moved to Littleton, Colo., where she worked for her brother. Alma married Kirk Carlsten in 1967. In 1968, Alma and Kirk purchased and moved to her parents’ ranch at Pleasant Valley, SD. Shortly after, she and Kirk purchased The Big Bear Bar and Restaurant in Boulder Canyon. In 1975, they sold The Big Bear and retired to their ranch in Pleasant Valley.
Alma was very full of life. She was a legendary bridge player, an avid reader, and active in the Wesleyan Church. Most of all, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Kurt (Marie) Hartman and Effie Johnson; grandchildren, Brett Johnson, Darcy (Jason) Percy, Corey (Randa) Johnson, and Joel Hartman; great-grandchildren: Kole Percy; Tace, Brux, and Aubyn Hartman; Callen, Layne, and Shaye Johnson.
Alma was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sister, and two husbands, and a grandchild.
She will be cremated with no funeral, upon her request. There will be a celebration of life in the summer.
Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.