Allen P. Melzer, Jr., 68, of Lead, went to heaven.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Kottke; his mom, Ruth Sellers; his sister, Linda Hays and her family and granddaughter Cierra Williams, plus many many other families and friends. Allen was an aviation mechanic, airborne school graduate and served two duties in Vietnam. He was awarded a Purple Heart. He loved playing guitar, photography, and poker. A seat opened up in the poker game in Heaven April 21, 2020. No memorial has been planned because of the COVID-19 virus. Tentative plans are to be in the vets memorial ride during Sturgis week..
