Allen Charles Stone, 85, of Spearfish, passed away Sept. 24, 2021, peacefully at his home.
Born to Ralph and May Stone in Sioux Falls, Nov. 13, 1935, Al grew up there with four brothers and three sisters. He spoke often of his youth delivering newspapers and doing other odd jobs. He also worked for his father and grandfather, developing skills for his future as a home builder, contractor and project manager.
After graduating high school, Al married Theresa (Burhenn) Stone and joined the Navy Reserve as a Seabee. A few years later, they moved to California, where Al learned innovative building methods and techniques that improved the quality and speed of home construction. In the early 1960s, with Theresa and five children in tow, Al returned to Sioux Falls with his new knowledge that contributed to the development of his distinguished career in the construction industry. After some years in business with his brother and then for himself, Al accepted a position at Ronning Enterprises. He was active in the Home Builders Association with leadership responsibilities at local and state levels, also participating on the city’s planning commission.
In 1988 Al and Theresa realized a shared dream, moving to Spearfish, and opening Wildwood, an antique and gift store. Through that business, they met many friends and greatly enjoyed their time in The Black Hills. In 1992, Al lost the love of his life, Theresa, when she succumbed to heart disease. He continued with the Wildwood business and later married Dorothy (Johnson) Stone, who had been an associate and friend of Theresa’s.
Al and Dorothy returned to the Sioux Falls area, where Al managed the construction division of Lloyd Companies until his retirement at age 78. Eventually they relocated to Venice, Fla., enjoying family members and the warmer weather there. After Dorothy’s death in 2019, Al divided his time between Venice and Spearfish.
Grateful for sharing his life and having the pleasure of his many stories, his wit, humor and incredible memory, his building skills, and his company are his survivors: siblings Jeff (Nancy) Stone, Jerry (Colleen) Stone, and Nancy Hart; children Matt Stone, Cynthia (Dave) Olson, Jennifer (Russ) Russell, Jarolyn (Dan) Kiger, Ellen (Tony) Melaragno, and his special friend, Louise Sigle. Al also is survived by his grandchildren: Jason Currie-Olson, Leighton (Malorie) Olson, Jacob (Katie) Kiger, Jessica Sandford, Kate Vogt, Chelsea (Jared) Lueders, Briana (Jeff) Perry, Mary (Brandon) Larson, AJ (Audia) Melaragno, Sara Melaragno, and 19 great grandchildren.
As well as his first and second wives, who had shared various of the 40-plus homes he occupied or built for his family, Al’s parents and his siblings Warren, Greg, Phyllis and Lorraine also preceded him in death.
Al’s family invites relatives, associates and friends to a celebration of his life Monday, Oct. 11, at noon, at the Snapper’s Club in the Spearfish City Campground.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
