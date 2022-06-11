Allen Arthur Arp, 74

Allen’s life was taken by a sudden, irreversible brain bleed. You may know Allen Arp. He had many friends and truly enjoyed visiting with you. He was employed at Lueders Food Center in Spearfish and still actively caring for his parents.
Allen graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 1966, then attended Black Hills State College. He was a car guy since high school and with his friend, Ajax, they founded the Belle Fourche drag strip north of town. He competed with his high performance muscle car, a 1969 Boss Mustang, on that drag strip whenever he was challenged and took it to the National Finals to compete.
At age 14, Allen started working for the Nash-Finch company at Piggly Wiggly in Belle Fourche. Over the years the company moved Allen around the country to help their stores flourish, including Newcastle, Wyo., Dodge City, Kan., and Fargo, N.D.
During the 70s, Allen served six years in the Army National Guard in Rapid City and was involved in rescue and clean up of the flood of 1972.
Allen lived in Minneapolis and Maple Lake, Minn., for many years. He worked for a glass company as a sales rep and eventually started his own vending machine business. In the early 2000s, Allen was able to travel around in the Caribbean area, his favorite place being Negril, Jamaica — a WARM, sandy, beautiful place.
For the last 10 years his home has been in Spearfish and Belle Fourche. He was active in Grace Fellowship Church and a small group Bible Study where he enjoyed learning and growing spiritually.
Survived by wife, Kathy Bohn, of Spearfish; mother Esther Arp, of Spearfish; father Albert “Art” Arp, of Spearfish; son, Brian Telsrow, Minn., and daughter, Michele Taney, of Minnesota. Allen was preceded in death by his brother, Lonnie Arp.
Memorial will be 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Grace Fellowship Church, 524 W. Jackson Blvd in Spearfish.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
