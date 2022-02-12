Allegra M. Swanson

Former Belle Fourche resident, Allegra (Bullis) Swanson, died Jan. 7, 2022, in Olympia, Wash., at age 90. A 1949 Belle Fourche High School graduate, Mrs. Swanson resided in River Falls, Wis., until 2017, when she moved to Washington State to be closer to family. Preceded in death by husband, Robert Swanson; daughter Karyl Jo; sister, Rosalyn Laney; and her parents. Survived by daughter, Sonya Alseike, Olympia, Wash.; son, David Alseike, Scottsdale, Ariz.; and father of her children, Daryl Alseike, Scottsdale, Ariz. A memorial service will be Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Ezekiel Lutheran Church, River Falls, Wis.; committal to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Stillwater, Minn.
Arrangements by Bonney Watson Funeral Home, SeaTac, Wash.
