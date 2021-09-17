Alfred L. Kasper, 87, of Belle Fourche, died Tuesday at the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.
Friends may leave written condolences and view Alfred’s video tribute at: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
Alfred is survived by his three daughters, Cheryl Stensby of Belle Fourche, Karen Davis of Belle Fourche, Laura Kasper of Belle Fourche; 11 grandsons; one granddaughter; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Steve Kasperek of St. Louis Mo.; and sister, Adeline Avelsgard of Sebeka, Minn.
