Alfred Edward Honadel, 93, Spearfish, passed away at home on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
He was born in Edgemont, S.D., on Oct. 28, 1927, the sixth of seven children to Arthur P. & Christianna B. (Klingler) Honadel. As a child, he lived on a farm eight miles west of Edgemont. When the government purchased the farm to develop Igloo, the family moved to another place west of Provo, S.D. After a few years, the government purchased this property, and the family moved to east of Provo. He graduated from 8th grade and later in life obtained a GED certificate.
In February 1949, he enlisted in the Air Force for two years. The Korean War broke out, so his service time was extended. He was sent to Adak, Alaska for another two years as a teletype operator.
After Alfred’s discharge in October 1952, he worked at the Black Hills Army Depot, at Igloo, S.D.
On March 12, 1955, he married Dorothy Stearns, at Iva Dunbar’s home in Edgemont, SD. He was the third Honadel brother to marry a daughter of Irma Sturdivant/Stearns. The couple moved to Omaha until he finished telegraphy school in July 1955. A move was made to Laramie, Wyo., to work for Union Pacific Railroad, as a telegraph operator. In August 1956, they moved to Sundance, Wyo., for Alfred to work on road construction as a heavy equipment operator. After multiple moves, they settled in Spearfish. He continued working as a heavy equipment operator until he retired from Kerr McGee Coal Mine in the 1980’s.
He was a 50-year member of the I.O.O.F and a long-standing member of the VFW. He was a quiet, humble and hardworking man that could fix anything and was always there for his family. He enjoyed working outside and was proud of the house he built.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of 65 years; three daughters, Debra Baker (Randy), Rapid City, Lorinda Howard, Spearfish, Christle Beuckens (Greg), Lead/Deadwood area; one son, Thomas (JiEun) Honadel, Bel Air, Maryland; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Howard, Harold, Richard and Glen, and sisters, Alice Dahl and Betty Scott.
Services will be at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment will be a private service at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
