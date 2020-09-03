Albert G. Ruff, 86 of Belle Fourche, died Sept. 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
Memorials are preferred to St. James Lutheran Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Albert’s obituary page on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Albert is survived by his nephews, Gene (Becky) Ruff of Nemo, Ray (Kris) Ruff of Spearfish; nieces, Linda (Ed) Cole of Roseburg O.R., Kathy (Alan) Harvey of Belle Fourche, Donna (Eric) Stumbaugh of Tucson Ariz.
