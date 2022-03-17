Albert Edward Penttila, 77, of Wilmington, Del., passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of Joanne Marie Lyons-Penttila.
Born Nov. 7, 1944, in Igloo, S.D., he was the son of the late Eugene Penttila and the late Helen Levine Houston Penttila.
Albert grew up in Spearfish and attended Spearfish High School. He was a member of the Spearfish High School Wrestling team.
Following his retirement from the U.S. Navy, Al joined civilian life as a Business
Development Manager for EG&G Technical Services (URS Corporation) where he met his beautiful wife, Joanne. They were married in the presence of their children and close family and friends on Sept. 1, 1990 at their home in Dumfries, Va.
Al volunteered to serve in the Vietnam War twice with the “Brown Water Navy” where he earned a medal for valor in combat. He went on to serve 20 years in the U.S. Navy until he was honorably retired.
Al dedicated many hours of his life upon retirement to volunteering at the Philadelphia USO, the VA hospital in Coatesville, Pa., and the VA hospital in Wilmington, Del., as his way of honoring the selfless service of those who came after him in the U.S. Armed Services.
Al or “Alby” as he was lovingly called, was loved by many for his generous soul, kind heart, and silly spirit. “Life is good” is a phrase that all who knew Al will remember him invoking practically on a daily basis (or sometimes hourly), and he truly embodied that sentiment in his own life. Al’s greatest pleasures in life were playing with “the little guys” AKA his grandsons, spending time with his sons, enjoying time on a sunny golf course with Joanne and many dear friends, expanding his mind through travel and the reading of history books, riding his “Wanna Be Hog” motorcycle, and watching his beloved Washington football team. One of his greatest regrets in life was that he was never able to convert his Philadelphia family from Eagles fans to Washington fans.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Marie Lyons-Penttila, son, Albert E. Penttila, Jr., step-daughters, Kirsten L. Clemons, Erika L. (Kevin Dougherty) Clemons, son, Neil E. Penttila (Sarah), grandchildren, Liam, Nathan, Emmett, sister, Juanita Penttila Strait and brother, Eugene Penttila.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Penttila, and sisters Clara Carter and Anna Hiepler.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 10-10:45 a.m., at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church Street, West Chester, PA 19380 followed by his Funeral Service at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington VA at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made to either the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (theaftd.org) or the USO of Pennsylvania & Southern New Jersey (uso.org).
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
