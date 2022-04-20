Albert “Dave” Fry

Albert David “Dave” Fry, 90, of St. Onge, passed away on April 16, 2022, at Fort Meade VA Hospice Care. He was the widower of Betty Jean (Kinney) Fry. They shared 52 of years of marriage together.
Born in Decatur County, Iowa, he was the son of Albert Francis & Iva Mae (Collins) Fry. Dave served in the Army and was honorably discharged. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal along with a Good Conduct Medal. Through the GI Bill, he was able to attend Barber College in Des Moines, Iowa, and graduated in 1957. He returned home to South Dakota where he would open a shop in Central City. As his family grew, he went to work at Homestake Gold Mine, he enjoyed mining with his mining partner, Edgar Wiedenmeyer (they stayed lifelong friends) before going to work for the Lawrence County Highway Department When he retired on April 15, 1997, he was the Hwy Foreman.
He was a member of the Terraville United Methodist Church and knew Jesus as his Lord and Savior. Some of Dave’s favorite past times included, running the Ice-Skating Rink with his beloved wife Betty in Black Tail, SD, camping/fishing at Orman Dam while his daughters were younger, supporting his grandchildren & great-grandchildren in many sporting/school activities, and taking his grandchildren fishing & hunting. You could find Dave sticking nickels in the slots in Deadwood and, in his later years, watching the Colorado Rockies. Go Rockies! He will be remembered as the loving, hardworking father, father-in-law, grandpa & great grandpa he was.
Survivors include his daughters, Teri (Calvin) Pawlowski of Rapid City, SD, Diana (Clyde) Dietrich of Sturgis, SD, and Cindy (Ivan) Bierema of St. Onge, SD; grandchildren, Chris Smith, Rapid City, SD, Jaclyn Smith, of Chadron, NE, Andrea (Derek) Shoun, of Sturgis, SD, Jessy (Stacie) Dietrich, of Spearfish, SD, Racheal Smith, of Independence, OR, Myles Bierema, of Pierre, SD, Brooks Bierema (Kayla Trudo), of Belle Fourche, SD, Baylee (Jared) Wolf, of Belle Fourche, SD. Dave was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Albert Francis & Iva Mae Fry of Liberty, Clarke County, Iowa; wife, Betty Jean Fry of Deadwood, SD; son, David “Davey” Bradley Fry of Terraville, and his sisters, Viola Wright of Woodburn, Iowa, and Mildred Jones of California, Missouri.
The memorial services will be held on Thursday April 21, 2022, there will be a viewing at 11:30am at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, in Sturgis, SD and service following at 1:00 pm and a Final Committal Service at the National Cemetery at 2:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ft. Meade VA hospice care. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kinkadefunerals.com. Or feel free to write it down on one of the note cards.
Words of wisdom from Dave on his 90th Birthday to his family were to always use Vick’s, drink milk, and drink cold water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.