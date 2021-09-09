Agnes ‘Aggie’ Uhrig passed away peacefully on Sept. 1, 2021, at Monument Health in Deadwood.
Aggie was born on Nov. 5, 1931, the 5th of 7 children born to Alfred and Anna Adsem in Haynes, N.D. Aggie married Elton ‘Al’ Uhrig on June 25, 1949, in Hettinger, N.D. The family moved to Morristown, S.D., and ran a ranch for Jim Lemmon in Grant County. In 1959, they moved to Lead, where they raised their six kids.
Aggie enjoyed her bingo, camping and fishing. She was an active member of the VFW Post 5969 Auxiliary, volunteering her time, cooking and personality for many years.
Family was her biggest joy. Everyone will remember her cooking, with homemade pickles and potato salad a given. Several games of cards would follow dinners. Grandma may have glanced at your hand, but she was just helping you play. She liked her red beer and was known to tell a good story. Her sense of humor & love will be greatly missed.
Aggie is survived by her sons, Bruce (Kathy) Uhrig of Rapid City, Greg (Ramona) Uhrig of Wheatland, Wyo., Doug (Shano) Uhrig of Rock Springs, Wyo.; daughters, Linda (Donald) Quenzer of Central City, and Laura Uhrig of Deadwood; grandchildren, Bruce (Deb) Uhrig II, Angela (Kevin) Vaughn, Ryan Uhrig, Logan (Jill) Uhrig, Tanya (Coy) Horton, Denise Uhrig (Doug Laudenslager), Michael Uhrig, Christopher (Jennifer) Uhrig, Nicholas Uhrig (Ashley Alden), Nathan (Jenni) Uhrig, Niki Uhrig, Lucas (Andrea) Uhrig, Blake (Chelsey) Uhrig, Lynn Uhrig II, Jacob Quenzer, Jessica Quenzer, Tanya (Stanley) Pzinski, Zach (Melinda) Barrett, Karmen Barrett, and 34 great-grandchildren; siblings, Duane Adsem, Larry (Marilyn) Adsem and sister-in-law Lois Adsem.
Aggie was preceded in death by her husband, Al; her parents; son, Lynn Uhrig; siblings, Arnold Adsem, Lorraine Merwin, Norma Hedstrom and Leo ‘Corky’ Adsem.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lead with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.