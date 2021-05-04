Agnes “Aggie” Bruns, 98, of Spearfish and formerly of Rapid City, passed away on May 1, 2021, at Burr’s Tender Care Assisted Living in Spearfish.
Aggie (Fritz) Bruns was born on a farm in rural Eureka, S.D. on Oct. 16, 1922, to Gustav and Amalia (Vollmer) Fritz. When she was a young girl, the family moved to a farm one mile southwest of Trail City, S.D. There, she grew up with fond memories of farm life, winter ice skating (and hot dog roasts!) at the Trail City Lake, and getting gussied up for Saturday evening dances at the Community Center in Timber Lake.
She graduated from Trail City High School in 1941 and followed her passion and love of working with children to obtain a teaching degree at Black Hills Teachers College. She married Gilbert “Gib” Bruns in 1952; they had one son, Bradley “Brad” Bruns.
The Bruns taught school and operated a dormitory for students at the New Underwood High School for many years. Later, Aggie worked as a teacher in Sturgis and Spearfish. She lived much of her life in Rapid City, where she worked for many years at Black Hills Works until she retired in 1997 at the age of 74. Aggie loved her work and the purpose it gave her. She was quite dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities live independently or in shared-living settings.
Aggie was a lifelong learner and espoused the value of education. In retirement, she enjoyed visits from her son, nieces, and nephews — often suggesting a lunch outing at her favorite Chinese restaurant. She kept up with the latest news by reading the Rapid City Journal from cover to cover and she thoroughly enjoyed conversations about history and politics. Aggie was an avid letter writer (with lovely penmanship) and relished keeping in touch with distant family, friends, and former co-workers the old-fashioned way.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son — Brad — who died in a construction accident on Aug. 30, 2020; her parents; brothers, Alvin, Art, Stanley & Eddie; and one sister, Irene Bertsch. Grieving her loss are several nieces and nephews in South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Homes & Isburg Crematory. Per Aggie’s wishes, she will be cremated and laid to rest next to her adored son Brad later this summer at a graveside celebration of her life. Memorials can be made in her memory to the Black Hills Works Foundation, 514 Mt. Rushmore Rd., Rapid City, SD 57701.
