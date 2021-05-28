Meet the candidates: Meade School Board election June 8

STURGIS — Three seats open on the Meade School Board will be decided in an election June 8.
The three-year terms of Cody Weber, Tracy Konst, and Charlie Wheeler expire in June. Weber and Konst did not seek re-election.
This year’s candidates include Kassi Barry, New Underwood; Terry Koontz, Sturgis; Aaron Odegaard, Black Hawk; Megan Snyder, Sturgis; Shelia Trask, Elm Springs, and incumbent Charlie Wheeler, Piedmont.
Polling locations for the June 8, election will be the Central Meade County School, Elm Springs School, Hereford Hall, Opal School, Piedmont Gym, Sturgis Community Center, and Whitewood City Hall.
Following are the candidates’ answers to questions asked by the Black Hills Pioneer.
Kassi Barry
Name and what you do for a living?
Kassi Barry, Office Administrator at Builders FirstSource – Rapid City
What motivated you to run for this office?
The school board will be hiring a new superintendent; I would love to be a part of that. Obviously that’s a huge part on how a school district is ran and I want to make sure it is someone that understands the size of Meade County and the trials that comes with it. 2. There is possibility of a new history Curriculum; If that is presented to the board I would like to be on the committee that reviews it to make sure it teaches fact not opinion. 3. I want to see the district come together, and have a full understanding of each schooI. I would like to spend time at each school so I can see first-hand how each school operates, the classes and materials provided and really be able to see what each individual school needs.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
My passion. I have the interest of all the students in the district, I’m not focused on just one section. I have children, nieces/nephews, and great friends that in each school and want the best there is to offer for all of them.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have not held a public office
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended three in person and have watched the rest via Zoom
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed by the Meade School Board?
Those that the community and taxpayers bring forward, I’m there to be a voice for them.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Listen, Learn, and research. Then bring that info back and discuss with the fellow board members to come up with plans to resolve the issues brought forward.
What do you believe is working for the school district and how will you retain that progression?
The fact the schools were able to remain open and fully operational for the 2020-2021 school year, and having other options for those that didn’t feel comfortable in classroom showed that the students/staff came first and that their mental and physical health, safety and education came first.
Do you subscribe to the legal newspaper for the school district, the Black Hills Pioneer?
NO, but I do read the articles posted on social media
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am a 2001 graduate of Sturgis Brown High School. I have three children attending Meade County Schools, in the 21-22 school year I will have a Junior, 6th grader and 4th grader. My passion has always been to work with children. I worked towards a teaching degree until I decided to stay home with my children and be a ranch wife.
The district has or will receive substantial funds from the federal government for pandemic relief. How should that money be spent?
This money is already is ear tagged on how it can be used.
Some students fell behind during distance learning. What should the district do to bring students back up to their grade level learning?
My understanding is 150 students did virtual learning and those that were behind were brought back in January. When a kid is behind there are underlining issues that need to be dealt with, individual plans will need to be made, it won’t be a one size fits all solution.
The district is proposing several capital projects in the coming years. What do you believe should be a priority for building projects?
Until I visit all the schools and see the size of classrooms and the needs of the schools, talk to the community members, and get a true feeling of what is needed I don’t have a top priority project in mind.
Terry Koontz
Name and what you do for a living?
Terry Koontz Semi-retired/ owner Fabric Junction
What motivated you to run for this office?
My motivation to run for the school board was the desire to help the current board with upcoming issue by bring my past experiences to the table. The district will be hiring a new superintendent, I have been through the process and feel that I can be helpful in this area.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
Having served 15 years on the school board and six of them as board president is a good qualification to serve now. Being a business owner helps me with understanding the financial aspect of running a school district.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
My ability to lead or shown leadership is shown in the six years as school board president and seven years as Black Hills Special Services Cooperative chairman. Also, serving as chairman, director, coach and judge of several community and school organization and committees. Some of them were Music Booster’s dinner chairman, Odyssey of the Mind coach and judge, Women’s Volleyball league chairman and treasure and backstage director for the Prima School of Dance Ballet Recitals.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Currently, I have not attended any school board meetings but have kept up with what is going on by following the school board’s web page on the school site and talking to students and staff.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed by the Meade School Board?
One of the most important issues is teacher to student ratio. There isn’t always a quick fix. It is a constant struggle to find a viable solution that is best for both the teacher and students.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
As stated before, there isn’t a quick fix but one needs to continually looking at both space and the number of teachers on staff. Recommendations and ideas need to come from teachers and administration to help make teaching for the teachers more enjoyable and productive for all.
What do you believe is working for the school district and how will you retain that progression?
Some of the things that is working in the district are building and updating facilities, college credit available for high school students, advancing technology in the district and hiring qualified staff. I would review these areas to see where we can improve on the good work that has been done.
Do you subscribe to the legal newspaper for the school district, the Black Hills Pioneer?
No
What else do you want people to know about you?
My husband and four children have all graduated from Meade 46-1. Currently, I have three grandchildren attending Meade 46-1. I earned a BS in management from Black Hills State University.
The district has or will receive substantial funds from the federal government for pandemic relief. How should that money be spent?
The pandemic relief funds from the federal government have been allocated in the 2021-2022 budget by the current board.
Some students fell behind during distance learning. What should the district do to bring students back up to their grade level learning?
When it comes to the students that have fallen behind, I believe that it is my job to work with the teachers and administrators to find the best solution to the problem.
The district is proposing several capital projects in the coming years. What do you believe should be a priority for building projects?
Candidate did not answer this question.
Aaron Odegaard
Name and what you do for a living?
Aaron Odegaard, Owner, Garage Solutions, Evaluator, Western Governors University
What motivated you to run for this office?
I have a strong passion for community and more specifically, kids. I want to see us provide the absolute best experience we can for all kids in the district and beyond. If we can raise kids to become competent and capable adults who will lead with passion, our community and beyond will have a brighter future.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have always sought leadership positions in every organization and career I have been a part of. I was a police officer for several years, a foster parent for several years (and am an adoptive parent), and was an educator for several years. I frame my life around kids and simply want what is best for them.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have been on many committees and boards over the years. I am part of a statewide leadership team of educators and am involved in discussions and decisions as an educator within the district until year’s end. I have a passion for speaking to students’ needs and will continue to do so even if it sparks conflict.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have participated virtually in many board meetings this year, and I review the background information and meeting minutes for every school board meeting, regardless of whether I watched/attended or not.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in the Meade School Board? We need to ensure this coming year that we thoroughly vet and select the most competent and community-driven superintendent from our candidate pool. We also need to progress toward a more cohesive district across all areas.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
As a member of the board, I would be able to give insight from the perspective of an educator, coach, parent, and general community member. If we can select the right leader, we will be able to address many of the challenges the district faces with strong support.
What do you believe is working for the school district and how will you retain that progression?
We have a caring community and capable student body. I think with more continuity across the district we can better serve the needs of our students.
Do you subscribe to the legal newspaper for the school district, the Black Hills Pioneer?
I do not actively subscribe to the Black Hills Pioneer. I follow BHP on media websites and apps frequently and enjoy the thorough and accurate representation I see with a majority of BHP’s reporting.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am well-educated in regards to education and meeting students’ needs. I take a fair and unbiased approach when considering ideas and decisions. I am willing to listen and compromise so long as decisions being made are in the best interest of students, staff, and the community.
The district has or will receive substantial funds from the federal government for pandemic relief. How should that money be spent?
This funding is earmarked for specific purposes. My understanding is that most of this funding has already been allotted. We need to ensure we use the remaining funds for projects that can be accomplished in the near future but that won’t negatively impact students and teachers at a later time when the funding is no longer available.
Some students fell behind during distance learning. What should the district do to bring students back up to their grade level learning?
As an educator in the district, I saw firsthand the vast amount of students that fell behind due to distance learning. Academically, I think educators overall are sufficiently providing for students’ needs to catch up and stay caught up, within their abilities. I am truthfully more concerned about students’ social and emotional needs and how they have been vastly impacted by events over the past many months. We are moving in the right direction in this regard by hiring additional administrators and counselors to account for student needs. I believe additional measures could be taken regarding additional teacher training and support so students can be taken care of academically, socially, and emotionally within schools.
The district is proposing several capital projects in the coming years. What do you believe should be a priority for building projects?
We need to focus much of our attention on growth areas in the district while still providing for the needs of staff and students in all areas of the district. We are starting to see tremendous growth in parts of our district and need to account for this growth when making decisions in the coming years.
Megan Snyder
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Megan Snyder. Currently, I am the HR Admin. Assistant for Pennington County; however, my background is in Social Services.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I have a heart and passion for children and families. While I have moved my professional career away from this, my personal and volunteer life is still centered on this theme. Further, my children are in the Sturgis Schools, and I saw a need for equitable and balanced representation for all children in the Meade School District so that they can reach their full potential.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
With my background and education, I am uniquely qualified to serve on the School Board and provide a perspective different from most of those currently serving. I have two bachelor degrees. I have a Bachelor of Arts I earned traditionally, right out of high school. I also have a Bachelor of Science in Human Services I earned while working full-time and also being a full-time wife and mother. This past year I completed some graduate level coursework in Substance Abuse Prevention.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Sturgis Elementary PTA: past President (two terms) & current Fundraising Co-Chair, Sturgis Unified PTSA of SIS/SWMS (Parent-Teacher-Student Association, it’s the same as a PTA, but encourages more student involvement.): founding member and organizer, Charter President, SD State PTA: past VP of Programs (where I secured the State PTAs first National PTA grant) and VP or Advocacy, newly elected President
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended two school board meetings this school year. I stay abreast of what is going on for the school board/district by reading the minutes online and speaking with the administration in multiple schools.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in the Meade School Board?
There are three major issues I see currently: district growth, learning loss due to COVID, and the selection of a new superintendent.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I don’t intend to solve them alone! I plan to work with the rest of the board, the current superintendent, and the schools to ensure that we coordinate the best plans moving forward for each of these issues.
What do you believe is working for the school district and how will you retain that progression?
I have heard that this board does a good job of communicating with the educators and administrators of our district. I have always have an open ear and am willing to continue this. It is our responsibility to listen to those who are doing the work and then balance it with the financial realities of our district.
Do you subscribe to the legal newspaper for the school district, the Black Hills Pioneer?
Not currently.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I feel our primary duty is to the students, teachers, and staff of our school district. I believe it is my responsibility to serve others in a way that brings good into the world, and I can do that here.
The district has or will receive substantial funds from the federal government for pandemic relief. How should that money be spent?
I’ve talked with Mr. Burditt, and it’s important to know that most of this has already been earmarked. $2 million from ESSR 2 application there are construction projects 5th grade, a large sum to technology- new servers, new computers in case we go into distance learning again, upgraded air handlers (HVAC) in the HS (400,000). For ESSR 3 there will be more strings attached, learning loss and professional development, developing guidelines for construction are in works. I think it’s important to listen to our business office as they are going to want to do what is best for the ENTIRE district.
Some students fell behind during distance learning. What should the district do to bring students back up to their grade level learning?
We are already offering summer school in many of the schools to help bridge this gap. If there are available funds, I think it would be in our best interest to look into additional support personnel in literacy and math to work with students.
The district is proposing several capital projects in the coming years. What do you believe should be a priority for building projects?
We need to build where the growth is.
Sheila Trask
Name and what you do for a living?
Shelia Trask. My husband Tom and I have ranched near Elm Springs for 35 years. Tom and our three children (Mark, Mick, and Tomilyn) along with our two grandchildren have attended Meade 46-1 schools. I am a graduate of Philip High School and BHSU. Along with ranching I work as an office assistant at Philip and Belle Fourche Livestock and work as EMT for Eastern Pennington County.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am motivated to run for office – by my sincere interest in a great education for ALL students and what is going our throughout the whole district.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have a background in education as a graduate from BHSU in Business Education/Administration and several minors/endorsements. I am a team minded individual and willing to listen to all constituents.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I am active in many community & church activities. I’m the treasurer of Smithville Township, member of the Elm Springs Hall, fire department and EMT.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended 1 meeting in person and 3 on zoom.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in the Meade School Board?
I think funding and distribution of the funds along with maintaining the high quality of teachers and support staff are issues the district is faced with. We are faced with hiring a new superintendent is an issue the board will be dealing with. I would like to be involved in this process.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Solving issues is a team effort. I look forward to the opportunity to work together and solve all issues!
What do you believe is working for the school district and how will you retain that progression?
Meade 46-1 has had school all year!! Our students have been able to LEARN! This shows how well our staff and students can adapt!
Do you subscribe to the legal newspaper for the school district, the Black Hills Pioneer?
I do not subscribe to the legal newspaper.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have an education degree and feel deeply about all children receiving a quality education. I have done volunteer work in schools and am a big promoter of South Dakota! I believe in promoting and educating our students in South Dakota’s two largest industries – tourism and agriculture! STEM, STEAM and CTE’s are important support programs.
The district has or will receive substantial funds from the federal government for pandemic relief. How should that money be spent?
I understand most of it has been allocated and spent according to the parameters the government as set up. Additional nursing and staff have been added which will help reduce student-teacher ratios.
Some students fell behind during distance learning. What should the district do to bring students back up to their grade level learning?
I feel Meade 46-1 did an excellent job during and after the pandemic! It is obvious how prepared our staff was to quickly accommodate the situation. My information doesn’t show that many students fell behind. A full year of school this year has helped maintain a quality education!
The district is proposing several capital projects in the coming years. What do you believe should be a priority for building projects?
Capital projects are the board’s decision and without details on the proposals I don’t feel qualified to say what projects should take priority. Whatever projects that do develop should be carefully considered with ALL students across the district in mind!
Charlie Wheeler
Name and what you do for a living?
Charlie Wheeler Property Manager
What motivated you to run for this office?
I have servant’s heart. Always have. I want to continue to serve the students, the staff and the people of Meade 46-1.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I am qualified because I have empathy and compassion. I listen and learn. I stand up for what is right amid opposition. I will change my mind when learning information I didn’t have before. I am not perfect and willing to see my blind spots and make changes. I have experience in the position and that matters because I have knowledge on how things work and how things don’t.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Past president of the Meade School Board, Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce and Northern Hills FCU. Current president of Western South Dakota Community Action board. Vice president of Black Hills Special Services Coop.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
Every single meeting this last year. In the last 5 years, I am going to guess I have attended 98% of the board meetings. I think I have missed around 5 meetings because I was attending my kids’ events while they were in school. Honestly, I should have missed more meetings to attend their events.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed by the Meade School Board?
One issue would be selecting a new superintendent. We need someone who will take us to the next level in education. We need to spend some capital outlay money on expanding buildings. New classrooms for PVE. Long range planning for a high school at Stagebarn. New lunchroom facilities for the high school. Expand our CTE program. Improve communication with our staff.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
First of all, I cannot solve these issues on my own. Working with the board can. I am only one of nine, so we must work together to accomplish anything. We will start our search for a new superintendent this fall. We are currently working on putting the financing together for our building projects. We will need to encourage more communication with our staff.
What do you believe is working for the school district and how will you retain that progression?
I think our most valuable asset is our staff. We need to continue to work to provide them with the best salary that we can. Communicate with them so they know they have value and understand what is going on. Hire administration that are forward thinking so we can offer the best educational experience we can. We have doubled our academy for next year and I think that is awesome. Not all students learn the same and having an expanded alternative option is crucial to helping students succeed.
Do you subscribe to the legal newspaper for the school district, the Black Hills Pioneer?
Yes
What else do you want people to know about you?
My mom was a teacher, so I was around teachers my entire life. Because of that, I know that our staff work more than a 40 hour week. They teach more than subjects. They teach life skills. They teach all students. They spend their own money on their classrooms. IE, they reinvest part of your tax dollars to educate students. When they aren’t teaching, they are continuing their education, working on their classrooms, preparing for the next school year, or working a summer job. Our staff are not slackers. They are dedicated professionals and should be treated as such.
The district has or will receive substantial funds from the federal government for pandemic relief. How should that money be spent?
The feds have specific guidelines on how that money can be spent and we are working diligently to spend it where it will benefit us the most. We are going to be able to upgrade and renovate the 5th grade rooms at Williams Middle School. We are hiring additional staff including counselors. We are upgrading air quality systems. If the ESSR 3 money comes through we will be able to use some of that for our building projects.
Some students fell behind during distance learning. What should the district do to bring students back up to their grade level learning?
The main reason for doubling the size of the academy is to help those students. Our teachers are helping by giving extra help to those who need it. Thankfully, we came up with a plan that kept our kids in school this whole year. That helped immensely with keeping our students on track and they did not lose as much as they could have. Our teachers were thrown into a situation that was nowhere close to ideal. It would be like taking your current job and suddenly changing it completely and yet be expected to make it work. Add to that parents that were not happy. Students that did not get to be in the classroom or with friends and the emotional toll that takes. It was extremely difficult on everyone.
The district is proposing several capital projects in the coming years. What do you believe should be a priority for building projects?
In the next several years, we need to buy some land to build the high school in Piedmont. Adding classrooms, a new lunchroom and meal prep at the high school, along with bringing our CTE all under one roof. While we tend to focus on the big things we need to maintain what we currently have and that comes out of the capital outlay budget as well. We have a great crew that continually works on that to make sure what we have lasts a long time.
