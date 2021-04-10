Meet the candidates: Newell Mayor

NEWELL — Residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 13 to elect candidates for the Newell Mayor. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the individuals vying for one position, which carries a three-year term.
The candidates’ answers are published below as received. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Cling Humble
Cling Humble is running for the Mayor of Newell position. However, he did not return a questionnaire.
Kenneth Wetz
Name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Kenneth Wetz and I am retired. I retired from working at Butte Electric Cooperative after 33 years of service.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I have lived and worked in Newell since 1978 and care about the town. I want it to be a great place to live, work and raise a family.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have been active in this town and served on the city commission and served as mayor before.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I served as a State Representative for two terms, serving as the vice chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources committee, the vice chair of the State and Tribal relations committee and a member of the transportation committee. I have been very active in the Newell Lions club, served as district governor for the Lions club and as the council chair for the council of governors of North and South Dakota and Saskatchewan. In addition I helped train incoming District Governors for three years.
I also have been very active in the Butte County Historical Society, serving in all the offices and have for many years have organized and planned the annual caravan tours for the organization. This has helped to research and preserve the history of our local area.
How many town council meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended all the meetings for the past three years.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
I read it at the city office.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your community?
The continued improvement of the sewer and water systems that serve the town. We also need to deal with meeting the requirements to improve the sidewalks in town as a result of an ADA complaint that was filed four years ago. We have worked with the Federal officials to work through the process to meet those requirements in a manner that is affordable for the town and it’s citizens.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I have helped to develop a plan to continue the infrastructure improvements in a reasonable and financially responsible manner.
What do you believe is working for your community and how will you retain that progression?
We have a quiet, safe community that is a good place to live and raise a family. We contract with the Butte County Sheriff to provide law enforcement for the town that aids both the town and the county as a whole.
Our sewer and water rates are reasonable and I wish to see that continue.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to town council?
I want to make sure that our tax dollars are spent wisely in providing the services that our town needs. We need to keep our tax burden reasonable so retired people and young families can afford to live here.
We have been working with owners of neglected properties in an effort to make lots available for new construction. We have been doing this in a way that is positive for both the town as well as the owners.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I want to make Newell a better place to live and work.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I own my home and have lived in town since 1978. I chose to live here and raise my family here because my wife and I like the rural influence of a small town where people know each other and help each other during tough times. I have been active in our Lions club that helps people who need assistance because of illness, accident or other problems they have encountered. This is what small towns do, and it is a very good thing.
Does Newell need to do a comprehensive study on its town ordinance and update them? Why or why not?
It is always reasonable and fiscally responsible to review and update the ordinances.
The condition of city streets has been the topic of complaints. How can Newell best fund a repair schedule?
We are continually looking for opportunities to improve the streets. The updating of the sewer and water systems needs to be accomplished first before streets are improved. We will have some opportunities in the near future with state highway projects in the area and will work with the contractors to utilize them in a more reasonable way than doing massive construction projects that would require debt to accomplish.
