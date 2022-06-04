Meet the candidates: Butte County Commission District 1

Voters will head to the polls on June 7 to elect candidates for the Butte County Commission District 1. Two candidates will be vying for the position.
James Ager
Name and what you do for a living?
James Ager.
I am employed by Northern Hills Training Center. I am the program supervisor in the wood shop where enjoy working with intellectual disabled individuals. We produce quality survey stakes and other various wood products. Also, with my wife we own and operate the Red Onion Market Place. It’s always been a dream of my wife’s to provide farm fresh vegetables and scratch made baked goods including her famous desserts and breads. Our motto is, “ Eat healthy and celebrate life.”
What motivated you to run for this office?
The county has accomplished a lot in the last three and a half years. However, we have so much more to do. It’s been both a pleasure and hard work serving Butte County. I know we can work together to continue to move our county in the right direction.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have experience in leadership rolls. I was elected and served two terms for the city of Belle Fourche as a city councilman. I am finishing my first term as a Butte County Commissioner. My leadership role at my place of employment allows me to approach challenges and issues with a positive attitude. I’m a problem solver and I have the courage to ask the tuff questions.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I served two terms on the Belle Fourche City Council and its various committees. I am finishing my first term with the Butte County Commission.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I am your current District 1 Butte County Commissioner. I have Attended all but 1 regular scheduled meetings and special meetings. I have attended the counties various committee meetings when needed.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
I don’t subscribe to the Black Hills Pioneer’s paper publication. I keep a close eye on our local news via the Pioneers online service.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Roads, bridges and our prosecutorial expenditures are always at the top of my priorities. Sustainable economic growth is also a priority. The adage, “slow and steady wins the race” comes to mind. Another hot issue is the medical cannabis amendment the voters of South Dakota voted in favor of last year. We are working hard to make it work the best it can for Butte County.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
We never seem to have enough dollars to repair/maintain or replace your roads and bridges. We take advantage of any and all state and federal dollars to decrease the impact the roads and bridges has on our budget.
It’s imperative that we encourage growth. However, as I indicated earlier it has to be slow and steady. This approach ensures sustainable growth.
I will continue to work on the county’s medical cannabis ordinance. It’s currently going through its first amendment. It will have changes that will be more beneficial to all of us.
I’ll What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
We’ve seen some growth both commercially and residentially. We can elevate the tax burden if we can continue to grow.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I’m a husband, father and grandfather. I’m a small business owner that believes in our future. I’m passionate about where we are going as a county. I have the courage to fight for our residents and their needs. I believe Butte County has a bright future.
Should the county adopt zoning ordinances? Why or why not?
Only if the residents of Butte County want them. If the residents of Butte County brought the issue forward I would support it. Our culture and way of life are two things we hold dear to our hearts. Some moderate ordinances would be a positive way to protect that.
With a business coming to Belle Fourche aimed at filling hundreds of positions, should the county enter a public/private partnership to accommodate workforce housing? Why or why not?
No. Never.
The government should stay out of the free market. Let the market build and sustain itself. Allow The private sector to prosper and thrive on its own. Asking the government to get involved is a sure way to mess it up.
In what aspect has the county excelled over the past 5 years?
We have taken advantage of both state and federal funds to repair or replace our roads and bridges. Some of these programs weren’t available until recently. Utilizing these funds frees up highway funds allowing us the repair or replace even more roads and bridges. Keeping our roads and bridges maintained allows us to commute, support our local business and commerce and allows our agricultural community to bring their goods to town. that’s a great investment in the future of Butte County
Les Hermann
Name and what you do for a living?
Les Hermann-Employed by South Dakota Department of Transportation as an Engineering Supervisor in charge of construction on state and federal highways for the Belle Fourche Area which includes Butte, Harding, Perkins and the northern portions of Meade and Lawrences Counties. At times i am in charge of the construction on county roads and bridges previously mentioned.
What motivated you to run for this office?
Influence from others and the desire to serve my community. i am well equipped to help solve the challenges facing the residence and visitors of Butte County.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
With 23 years with the SDDOT, I understand the importance of safe roads and bridges, of managing public funds and being accountable for spending these funds wisely, of providing quality customer service to reasonably solve the problems/issues of the community.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
None, but i have to be a leader in other aspects such as leading my team to achieve our strategic plan goals, successfully complete construction projects and other objectives.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have not attended any meetings this year. I have previously attended commission and development meetings.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
I receive the Belle Fourche Beacon.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
Taxes-Lowering or maintaining taxes by eliminating unneeded expenditures. Roads & Bridges-Closing roads because of unsafe bridges or box culverts or for other reasons is unacceptable for the community. This has a major negative impact on the users of these roads as Butte County roads are not neatly grided section lines like many counties in East River. Marijuana-The only benefit i see is the revenues generated by taxation. There are many other negative aspects that potentially could outweigh any benefit. Agriculture-Agriculture is the life blood of Butte County and ranchers and farmers need to be allowed every opportunity to grow and prosper.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Taxes-Eliminate unnecessary and wasteful spending by determining what is necessary to maintain the services the county provides and what is an administrative convenience. Roads & Bridges-Continue to apply for BIG grants (Bridge Improve Grants) and research other funding options and other construction options. This will continue to be an issue and needs constant attention with innovative ideas. Marijuana-This is new and uncharted territory which needs slow, deliberate and careful study. One idea is to drastically increase the licensing fees to reduce the number of smaller producers. i realize i stated we need to reduce regulations for agricultural growth, but this is a completely different situation. This is a commercial/industrial endeavor and needs to be treated as such.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
Not sure. People have only discussed with me their disappointment with the current challenges and issues.
What else do you want people to know about you?
With my 23 years of service with the SDDOT, I have the knowledge, skills and critical thinking abilities to help solve the challenges facing the residence and visitors of Butte County. I understand it is impossible to please everyone on every issue every time. I will not make promises i know i can’t keep to garner votes. Although, I will promise to work hard to try to improve the lives of Butte County residence and visitors. I believe in term limits even at this level of government. Being an elected official for too long a time will eventually create complacency. One will eventually seek to serve themself and not the people that elected them.
Should the county adopt zoning ordinances? Why or why not?
This is another issue that may appear like a good idea on the surface but a thorough understanding of the ramifications need o be discussed.
With a business coming to Belle Fourche aimed at filling hundreds of positions, should the county enter a public/private partnership to accommodate workforce housing? Why or why not?
Same answer as zoning ordinances.
In what aspect has the county excelled over the past 5 years?
With the development of the BIG grants, Butte County has taken advantage of this program and need to explore other opportunities and options.
Steven Clooten
Name and what you do for a living?
Steven J Clooten
I have recently sold a business. I am currently working for the Tri-State Museum in Belle Fourche.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I come from a family of 10 children and my father served in WWII. He instilled in us a sense of loyalty and patriotism in our country. I believe it is my time to give back to my community.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I am 52 years old and during these years I have owned businesses and ran ranches. I also worked as a Residential and Land Appraiser for 8 years.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have been involved with the Knights of Columbus for 30 years and I served as their president for 4 years. I have also served on the church council for a number of years.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended County Commissioner meetings, county zoning meetings and the Newell, “For the Betterment of Butte County” meeting.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper?
I subscribe to the local Belle Fourche newspaper.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your district?
I believe our District›s most important issues are obviously lower taxes and better road maintenance. However, I also believe that we need to continue to focus on the marijuana issue, and having no zoning in Butte County.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I intend to solve these issues by using conservative common sense policies and by listening to the people of District 1 and Butte County.
What do you believe is working for your district and how will you retain that progression?
I believe there are people serving Butte County that are committed to transparency and positive growth. I want to be part of the this team.
What else do you want people to know about you?
My family and I have resided in Butte County for 15 years and are land and business owners. My wife Sandi (Wagner) Clooten was born and raised in Belle Fourche SD ad works for Monument Health. We are thankful to be raising our two children Brooks and Grace, in this wonderful community.
Should the county adopt zoning ordinances? Why or why not?
I believe the county should not adopt zoning ordinances. The people of Butte County do not want zoning. All issues on zoning should be looked at on a case by case basis.
With a business coming to Belle Fourche aimed at filling hundreds of positions, should the county enter a public/private partnership to accommodate workforce housing? Why or why not?
I do not believe the county should be involved in any public/private business partnerships. The private market can serve the needs for workforce housing.
In what aspect has the county excelled over the past 5 years?
I believe the county has excelled in starting to keep the people more involved in the decision making. I also believe this open line of communication should continue and suggest cameras in each getting to the help the public stay informed.
