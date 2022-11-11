By Amanda Wolterstorff
Black Hills Pioneer
BELLE FOURCHE — Randy Schmidt, mayor of Belle Fourche, proclaimed a moment of silence for Veterans Day on Nov. 11 and proclaimed the Saturday after Thanksgiving to be Small Business Saturday.
At the Belle Fourche city council meeting on Monday night, Schmidt honored South Dakota veterans by ordering a moment of silence on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.
“South Dakota has more than 3,000 veterans that made the ultimate sacrifice. Although these heroes are no longer with us, their memories live on in the hearts of their loved ones and in our state,” Schmidt said. “They cherished liberty and loved freedom enough to lay down their lives to preserve our way of life. And whereas our veterans understand the important task before the American service members now keeping watch, and whereas our veterans are brave and selfless individuals, who, when duty called, willingly put themselves in harm’s way, to defend the lives and liberties of others.”
“Now, therefore, I, Randy Schmidt, Mayor of the City of Belle Fourche, do hereby proclaim and call upon all residents of the City of Belle Fourche to observe a moment of silence at 11 a.m. on November 11th, 2022, in remembrance of all the veterans who fought to safeguard our heritage and freedom and to celebrate and proudly display the flag of the United States of America throughout the city of Belle Fourche on November 11th, 2022, Veterans Day.”
The mayor also proclaimed the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, 2022, to be Small Business Saturday to help support our local businesses that bolster our economy and our community.
“70% (of Small Business Day shoppers) report the day (Small Business Saturday) makes them want to encourage others to shop small. 66% report that the day makes them want to shop small all year long. And whereas 58% of shoppers reported they shop online with a small business, and 54% reported they dined or ordered takeout from a small restaurant, bar, or cafe on small business day Saturday in 2021,” Schmidt said. “And whereas, Belle Fourche supports our local businesses that create jobs, boost our local economy, and preserve our community, and whereas advocacy groups as well as public and private organizations across the country have endorsed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday.”
“Now, therefore, be resolved, I, Randy Schmidt, mayor of the city of Belle Fourche, do hereby proclaim November 26th, 2022, as Small Business Saturday, and order to the residents of our community and communities across the country to support small businesses on small business day, Saturday, and throughout the year.”
