Vavruska named Spearfish American Legion Educator of the Year

Pioneer staff reports
SPEARFISH — At the February monthly meeting, Brandy Vavruska was awarded the Spearfish American Legion Post 164 Educator of the Year. Spearfish has been Vavruska’s home all of her life.
She and her family live outside of Spearfish. She loves spending time with her family, scrapbooking, riding horses, gardening, crafting, and working outside. She is active with coaching and as a leader in 4-H. Vavruska graduated from Black Hills State University in December 2003 with an elementary education, early childhood-special education and kindergarten endorsements.
Since then, she has been an early intervention educator for birth-5 year old children, enjoyed teaching kindergarten for seven years, and now is in her eighth year in first grade.
