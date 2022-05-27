US Census Bureau: Big city losses early in COVID pandemic

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.