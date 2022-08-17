US Air Force test launches Minuteman 3 missile

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — An unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from California early Tuesday in a routine test of the weapon system, the U.S. Air Force said.
The missile blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:49 a.m. and its reentry vehicle traveled about 4,200 miles over the Pacific to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
