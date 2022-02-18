Wyoming school bus driver accused of DUI, open container

(AP) — Police arrested a Wyoming school bus driver taking high school students to an activity in Spearfish on suspicion of driving under the influence and having an open container of alcohol.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol got a report that the bus wasn’t keeping within its lane on U.S. 85 around 5 p.m. Wednesday, patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck said Thursday.
A trooper pulled the Laramie County School District No. 1 bus over near Hawk Springs, Wyo., about 60 miles northeast of Cheyenne, and arrested driver David Williams, according to Beck.
Williams was booked into the Goshen County jail but was no longer there Thursday morning, according to a person at the jail who said they couldn’t provide more information.
It wasn’t clear if Williams had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Information about Williams’ case could not be provided remotely, according to a person who answered the phone at Goshen County Circuit Court.
School officials sent another driver to the bus and activity sponsors made sure the South High School and East High School students from Cheyenne remained safe and warm, Superintendent Margaret Crespo said in a statement Thursday.
School officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information Thursday including whether the students went ahead to the unspecified activity in Spearfish, or returned home.
“We will be readdressing the importance of student safety with all of our transportation personnel,” Crespo said in the statement.
