Written CDL license tests to be offered Saturday

PIERRE — People wanting to take the written tests required to obtain a Commercial Driver License (CDL), before new federal regulations take effect, can do so Saturday at several driver exam stations statewide. This opportunity is being provided by the state Driver Licensing Program.
Testing is being made available to assist those wishing to get a CDL before the Feb. 7 implementation date of the new federal Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) requirements. As of Feb. 7 all new commercial motor vehicle drivers will be required to receive training prior to being issued a CDL. Drivers who pass the CDL written tests and are issued their commercial learner’s permit before Feb. 7 will be exempt from the new training requirements.
Appointments for CDL written testing only are available Saturday at the driver exam station in Rapid City. Appointments can be made at https://dps.sd.gov or by calling (605) 773-6883.
Attendees must bring a valid South Dakota driver’s license and, if applying for a school bus endorsement, a valid CDL Medical Certificate/DOT physical card. A study manual can be found at https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing. For information on the new federal requirements go to https://tpr.fmcsa.dot.gov/.
