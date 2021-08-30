Weather service confirms tornado caused damage in Lennox

LENNOX (AP) — A storm survey team from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has confirmed it was a tornado that caused damage in and around Lennox during the weekend.
The weather service tweeted the brief tornado struck about 4:40 p.m. Saturday and traveled nearly 2 miles with winds of 95 mph, making it an F1 twister.
Trees were knocked down, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it received multiple reports of Interstate 29 being covered with debris and vehicles in the ditch. Two semis were blown over on the interstate near mile marker 66, according to its Facebook post.
Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harrold Timmerman says the school building roof was damaged in Lennox, a town of about 2,500 people located 20 miles southwest of Sioux Falls. No injuries have been reported.
Power in Lennox was out for at least two hours after the storm, the Argus Leader
reported.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.