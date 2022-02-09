Waste oil ignited explosion and fire at Miller high school

MILLER (AP) — The cause of an explosion and fire at the school campus in Miller has been determined, according to fire officials.
Fire Chief Steve Resel says some equipment being used in the high school’s agriculture shop ignited a barrel of waste oil on Feb. 2.
Students and staff have not been allowed to return to the school building, which also houses the elementary and junior high schools. No one was injured in the explosion and fire. Students were evacuated to nearby churches.
The explosion ignited a fire in the ceiling and while the roof is still intact, fire officials say it’s unstable.
Sometime within the next two weeks, students in the elementary, middle and high schools will resume their classes at nearby churches. Resel says this will allow for the necessary cleanup of fire and smoke damage at the school.
It hasn’t been determined how long the cleanup will take or when students will return to the building, Aberdeen News reported.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.