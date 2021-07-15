Upgraded Sturgis Monument emergency department open for patient care

STURGIS — The recently renovated and upgraded emergency department is now open for patient care at Monument Health Sturgis Hospital.
The construction project, which took approximately six months, added additional space, private rooms, updates to furnishings and fixtures, staff enhancements for charting and dictation, a behavioral health safe room, and a negative airflow system.
The Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation contributed $150,000 to Monument Health Sturgis Hospital, and the Monument Health Foundation matched the contribution with a $150,000 donation. Monument Health paid the remainder of the $900,000 cost.
“We took everything down to the studs and bare concrete, and then built everything back up to take advantage of the space in the best way possible,” said Mark Schulte, president of the Sturgis market. “We implemented new features like completely enclosed shelving and storage areas, as well as a negative airflow system that will protect our caregivers and other patients from any aerosolized contaminants or microbes.”
Schulte said that while the upgraded emergency department will help the area be prepared for anticipated high number of rallygoers this year, it’s just as important that the Sturgis community has access to the best possible medical facilities year-round.
