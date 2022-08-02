United Way is looking for volunteers

RAPID CITY — United Way of the Black Hills will be kicking off the 2022 Month of Caring (MOC) on Thursday, Sept. 1.

This annual event mobilizes volunteer teams to tackle projects that address the most pressing needs faced by the communities of the Black Hills. Projects could include painting, sorting donated food, landscaping, and more. They benefit the elderly, veterans and nonprofits.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.