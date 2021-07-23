Two bodies recovered from Missouri River near Pierre

PIERRE (AP) — The bodies of two people have been recovered from the Missouri River near Pierre.
Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan said his department received a report about 11 p.m. Wednesday of two missing people who were last seen fishing near Farm Island.
Sheriff’s deputies and Game, Fish and Parks conservation officers began a search of the area. Divers and drones from the Pierre Fire Department Rescue Squad and Hughes/Stanley County Emergency Management were also used in the search.
The missing individuals were recovered a short time later. Callahan says names of the victims are not being released and the incident remains an active investigation.
