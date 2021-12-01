Top adviser to Ellsworth AFB commander removed from post

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE (AP) — The primary adviser to the commander of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota has been removed from his post for what officials described Monday as inappropriate conduct.
Chief Master Sgt. Just Deisch, the wing command chief, showed behavior that demonstrated a lack of respect, judgment and professionalism expected of a senior non-commissioned officer, base commander Col. Joseph Sheffield said. Base officials declined to release details.
“All Airmen should be treated with dignity and respect, and senior leaders should set the example for subordinates by exercising sound judgement and decision-making both on and off duty,” Sheffield said in a statement.
A phone number for Deisch could not be found. Base officials did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.
Base officials said the command chief is responsible for advising the commander on matters such as morale, welfare, warfighting effectiveness and professional development of the nearly 3,200 enlisted airmen at the base.
Ellsworth Air Force Base is the largest B-1 bomber combat wing in the Air Force.
