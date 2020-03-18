Technical colleges temporarily move classes online

PIERRE — In response to COVID-19, South Dakota’s four technical colleges will move temporarily to an online learning model. Beginning on Monday, M arch 23, all classes will be temporarily moved online. On-campus, in-person classes are scheduled to resume March 30.
All four campuses will continue to be closed to the general public until March 30.
The shift impacts Lake Area Technical Institute (Watertown), Mitchell Technical Institute (Mitchell), Southeast Technical Institute (Sioux Falls), and Western Dakota Technical Institute (Rapid City).
Because this situation is evolving, leaders from each institution will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 cases in our state, recommendations from the State of South Dakota, and guidance from Centers for Disease Control. We will communicate any updates to our course delivery plan in the coming days.
As a system, we thank the administrators, faculty, and staff, who have continued to guide their institutions through an unprecedented challenge. These difficult decisions are centered on the health and well-being of people.
Individual institutions will be sending additional information to their students, faculty, staff, and community partners. Please refer to their news releases and web sites for more details.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.