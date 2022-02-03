Students evacuated following explosion, fire at high school

MILLER (AP) — A fire that caused students to evacuate the high school in Miller Wednesday has been extinguished, according to officials.
The Hand County Sheriff’s Office says an explosion and fire occurred in the agriculture workshop at the school.
School board chairwoman Natalie Bertsch said no injuries were reported.
Emergency Management Director Arlen Gortmaker says an investigation is now beginning into what triggered that incident, KELO-TV reported.
People living several blocks from the school said they heard the explosion and saw smoke coming from the roof of the school.
