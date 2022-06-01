State won’t seek death penalty in triple homicide

RAPID CITY (AP) — Prosecutors won’t seek the death penalty for a New York man charged with killing three people in Rapid City.
Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo told a judge Tuesday that he wasn’t aware the 45-day deadline for making a decision had passed four days earlier, the Rapid City Journal reported.
Thirty-seven-year-old Arnson Absolu faces three counts of premeditated first-degree murder in connection with the August 2020 deaths of Charles Red Willow and Dakota Zaiser, both of Rapid City, and Ashley Nagy of Greeley, Colorado.
Red Willow and Nagy were found shot to death in a vehicle at a park on Aug. 24, 2020. Zasier’s body was discovered Sept. 24 near Sheridan Lake. According to court documents, he had been killed sometime between Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, 2020. He was initially identified as possible witness in Red Willow and Nagy’s deaths.
