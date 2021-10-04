State Fire Marshal urges public to celebrate Fire Prevention Week

PIERRE — South Dakota’s Fire Marshal encourages the public to spend a little more time this next week thinking about fire safety .
Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 3-9. This year’s theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” and is designed to educate citizens, especially children, about the different sounds that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make.
“Those alarms can be one of the first signs indicating that you and your family may be in danger,” said Fire Marshal Paul Merriman. “Knowing what to do when an alarm sounds will keep you and your family safe. When an alarm makes a noise, such as a beeping sound or chirping sound, you must take action.”
Firefighters use the week to educate the public, especially children, about how to safely get out of homes during a fire and the importance of making sure there are working batteries in smoke alarms on all floors of the home.
For more on this year’s theme, visit www.firepreventionweek.org.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.