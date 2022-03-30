State boards and department heads named

PIERRE — South Dakota will see new members of boards and department leaders.
Board of Regents elects new officers
Members of the South Dakota Board of Regents elected new officers Tuesday for the coming year.
Regents chose Pam Roberts of Pierre as their president. She replaces John W. Bastian, who served as president since 2020 and continues as a member of the board.
Regents also elected Jim Thares of Aberdeen as vice president and Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls as the board’s secretary.
Gov. Dennis Daugaard appointed Roberts to the Board of Regents in 2016. She retired from state government after a career in senior leadership roles serving on the cabinet of five South Dakota governors, including positions as state labor secretary, state personnel commissioner, and chief of operations. Roberts and her husband, Clay, operate their family’s ranch in Stanley and Lyman counties.
Michael Houdyshell appointed Secretary of Revenue
Gov. Kristi Noem announced that she is appointing Michael Houdyshell to serve as Secretary of the Department of Revenue (DOR), effective April 1.
“During Michael’s time at the Department of Revenue, he has helped maintain South Dakota’s status as one of the least taxed states in the nation,” said Noem. “I trust that he will continue that focus as he serves the people of South Dakota in his new role as Secretary.”
Michael has served at DOR for 11 years. He has served as the Chief Legal Counsel of the Department of Revenue since June 2018. Previously, he spent seven years as the Director of the Property and Special Taxes Division with the Department of Revenue and three years as Staff Attorney for the Department of Public Safety.
“I am honored to serve Governor Noem and the citizens of South Dakota as Revenue secretary,” said Houdyshell. “Fair and consistent tax administration is vital to the economic stability of the state. I have spent over the last decade of my career working to ensure the department is treating all taxpayers equitably, regardless of whether they are a small business, a Fortune 500 company, a property owner, or a regulated industry, and I intend to continue to do so in this exciting new role.”
Houdyshell obtained a bachelor’s degree in history from Black Hills State University and a doctorate from the University of South Dakota School of Law. He has been a licensed attorney in South Dakota since April 2007 and is active in the State Bar Association.
He and his wife Hannah live in Pierre with their three children.
Joan Adam named Secretary of Health
Noem announced that she is appointing Joan Adam to serve as Secretary of the Department of Health (DOH), effective immediately. Joan has been serving in this role in an interim capacity since January.
“Joan has done an excellent job serving the people of South Dakota in her many years at the Department of Health,” said Noem. “The Department has continued to run smoothly during her time as Interim Secretary, and I look forward to continuing to work with her to keep our state healthy.”
Adam has served at the DOH for a combined 20 years. Before taking on the role of interim aecretary, she served as Division Director for Administration, where she oversaw the SD Public Health Laboratory, Correctional Healthcare Services, the Offices of Vital Records and Health Statistics, and Health Information Technology. Prior to that, she worked as a program administrator in health promotion and disease prevention, including as a Division Director.
“I am honored that Governor Noem has put her trust in me to lead the Department of Health,” said Adam. “It is a privilege to work alongside our state’s dedicated public health professionals. I look forward to continuing the important mission of the department which is to protect and improve the health of every South Dakotan.”
She and her husband Karl live in Pierre, where they have raised their five children. Their family also includes a son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and one grandson.
